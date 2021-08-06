Cancel
The Slow Collapse Of Amazon’s Drone Delivery Dream

kamcity.com
 6 days ago

Well over 100 employees at Amazon Prime Air have lost their jobs and dozens of other roles are moving to other projects abroad as the company shutters part of its operation in the UK. Insiders claim the future of the UK operation, which launched in 2016 to help pioneer Amazon’s...

Benzinga

Amazon Air's Big US Hub Opens For Business

Amazon Air announced Wednesday it has begun operations at its new, primary package hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport a few weeks ahead of schedule. The U.S. hub will enable the online retailer to further speed up line haul transportation and help meet one-day delivery commitments for Prime members. An...
Cincinnati, OHairlinegeeks.com

Amazon Air Launches $1.5 Billion Cargo Hub

On Wednesday, Amazon began operations at its newest hub located at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The campus will serve as the main hub for the carrier’s network which consists of operations to over 40 scheduled destinations across the U.S. As the carrier exclusively transports Amazon packages, the hub looks to...
EconomyPosted by
700WLW

Cincinnati Now at the Center of Amazon's Delivery Network

The new 1.5 billion dollar Amazon Air hub is now up and running at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport. Four years of planning and construction went into development of the facility that now serves as the central hub for Amazon Air's, U-S Cargo network and is located on the south side of CVG.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

FourKites Releases New Tools to Increase Supply Chain Visibility

FourKites has released new capabilities that aim to help shippers, carriers and brokers more quickly and easily collaborate to increase end customer satisfaction, reduce supply chain costs and increase on-time delivery performance. The combination of carrier connections, powerful collaboration tools and the industry’s highest-quality real-time logistics data provides shippers and their broker/carrier partners with a robust assurances of rapid frictionless implementation and faster time to value.
Kentucky StateStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) Starts Operations at Amazon Air Hub in Northern Kentucky

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the beginning of Amazon Air Hub operations at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). After more than four years of planning and construction, the Amazon Air Hub will serve as the central hub for Amazon Air's U.S. cargo network, facilitating the rapid transport of customer packages across the country. This $1.5 billion investment in Northern Kentucky will eventually create thousands of jobs for people from various backgrounds, including load planning, management of package sortation, and robotics technology. All regular, full-time employees will have access to Amazon's industry-leading wages of up to $19.50 per hour; comprehensive benefits including medical, vision, and dental; and a 401(k) beginning on day one.
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

What Are The Prospects For Rapid Grocery Delivery In Europe?

The pandemic accelerated the development of rapid grocery delivery services throughout Europe, with consumers staying home and major grocers being unable to meet demand for home deliveries with their existing online capacity. Even pre-pandemic, on-demand grocery deliveries were already expanding, and this trend looks set to continue in the next few years.
Businesskamcity.com

John Lewis Leasing Huge DC From Tesco To Support Online Growth

In line with its current turnaround strategy to expand its online activities, the John Lewis Partnership has signed an agreement with Tesco to lease a 1 million sq. ft. distribution centre at Fenny Lock in Milton Keynes. The group stated that the move will help it meet growing customer demand...
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Amazon creates 2,000 jobs with new air cargo hub in Northern Kentucky

NORTHERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Amazon announced the beginning of. Amazon Air Hub operations Wednesday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). After more than four years of planning and construction, the Amazon Air Hub will serve as the central hub for Amazon Air’s U.S. cargo network, facilitating the...
Industrychainstoreage.com

Amazon opens central air hub for U.S. Prime deliveries

Amazon has opened an cargo hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as part of its ongoing effort to speed up deliveries. The e-tail titan has invested $1.5 billion in the 800,000-sq.-ft. sortation building sitting on an over-600-acre campus that features seven buildings, a new ramp for aircraft parking, and a multi-story vehicle parking structure. The sortation facility is equipped with robotics technology that helps move and sort packages—including robotic arms and mobile drive units that transport packages across the building—miles of interlinked conveyors, and ergonomic workstations.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

DHL Pulling Its Parcelcopter Drone, Ceasing Drone Development

International shipping giant DHL is ceasing development of its Parcelcopter delivery drones, according to a Monday report in German publication WELT. That halts the company's nearly decadelong quest to become a leader in the emerging drone industry. "We are not continuing the Parcelcopter project," Alexander Edenhofer, a DHL spokesman, told...
Lifestylekamcity.com

Carex Secures Sanitiser Deal With Manchester Airport

Carex, the hand wash brand owned by PZ Cussons, has agreed a deal with Manchester Airports Group (MAG) to become its official sanitising partner. As part of the multi-year agreement, Carex will supply 116 sanitising stations filled with Carex ‘Aloe Vera’ Antibacterial Hand Sanitiser Gel and three large branding sites throughout the airport’s two terminals.
Businessdronedj.com

After Amazon’s UK cutbacks, DHL abandons Parcelcopter delivery drone project

DHL, the first parcel service provider in the world to directly integrate a drone logistically into its delivery chain, has reportedly discontinued the Parcelcopter project. The last prototype that the company developed for consumer drone deliveries was in 2018. And now, DHL has confirmed to news reporters in Germany that it no longer intends to continue testing Parcelcopter or manufacture its own drones.

