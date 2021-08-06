Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Singapore to ease some COVID-19 curbs as vaccination rate soars

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oVxlT_0bJf9MaW00
The seating area at a food centre is cordoned off to restrict dining-in as part of the latest measures to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Singapore will from next week lift some COVID-19 curbs and ease restrictions on entry for foreign workers, its health minister said on Friday, as the share of people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus in the city state nears 70%.

Fully vaccinated people will be able to dine-in at restaurants in groups of five from Aug. 10, health minister Ong Ye Kung said, and a limit on the number of people allowed to gather socially will increase to five, from two.

"We are confident that by National Day (Aug. 9), we will have more than 70% of us receiving full vaccination," Ong told a news conference.

Singapore has moved quickly to inoculate its 5.7 million people against COVID-19 and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

It had managed to contain the virus for most of the pandemic, but recently re-introduced some restrictions after a fresh wave of infections. read more

"When at least 80% of our population have received their full vaccination regimens, we will be able to take the next steps towards opening up our economy, social activities, and travel," the health ministry said in a statement.

The government has said one such step could be quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated people in September, when it expects the vaccination rate in Singapore to reach 80%.

Singapore has officially approved the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O) vaccines under its national programme, but the health ministry said people who have had sufficient doses of vaccines approved by the World Health Organization would also be considered fully vaccinated.

That would include the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine, which the government had previously said carries significant risk of breakthrough infection.

The government will also resume entry approvals for vaccinated work visa holders and their dependants with travel history to higher risk countries from Aug. 10, the health ministry said.

Many of Singapore's foreign workers have been unable to re-enter the city state due to border restrictions, in place since last year. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Economy#Free Travel#The Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Miami-dade County, FLmiamitimesonline.com

Mask mandate returns to curb rising COVID-19 infection rate

Miami-Dade County leaders stood solemn-faced at a press conference today in the afternoon to mandate mask-wearing in the midst of soaring COVID-19 cases and the looming Delta variant. The mandate, which has already gone into effect, is for both fully-vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors at all county...
Public Healthmorningbrew.com

Singapore Goes Ahead With Relaxing Curbs as Countries Learn to Live With Covid

Countries that used to treat Covid-19 like the plague are starting to think of it more like new seasons of American Idol—just a fact of life. Countries like Singapore. With 67% of Singapore's nearly 5.7 million people fully vaccinated, officials said yesterday they’ll continue with their plan to ease Covid-19 curbs starting next week. In-person dining will resume, border controls will be loosened, and some employees can head back to the office. The reasoning is that perpetual reopening and closing of businesses will give the economy chronic whiplash.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Holiday firm TUI says recovery from pandemic building

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Holiday company TUI Group said on Thursday a recovery from the pandemic was well underway, helped by a surge in bookings from Germany and continental Europe and a recent easing of travel restrictions in Britain. The Germany-based company said summer bookings had jumped by 1.5...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Nagpur eases Covid-19 curbs, shops allowed to open till 8pm on weekdays

Aug. 4—The shops and establishments, including malls, in Maharashtra's Nagpur will be allowed to open for longer duration as new guidelines of the municipal corporation come into effect from Wednesday. The decision has been taken due to a fall in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. These establishments can...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Cambodia: Dozens of chikungunya, dengue cases reported in Kandal province

Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province in southeastern Cambodia has reported an increase in the mosquito-borne diseases, chikungunya and dengue fever recently. Ponhea Leu district governor Thorn Sovann said 78 people in his district had been infected with chikungunya and/or dengue fever since July. However, thanks to the work of their doctors, almost all of the patients have now recovered and have been discharged from the hospital and only six of them are still being treated.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Bangladesh tops 5,000 hospitalized dengue cases this year, 95% from Dhaka

Bangladesh health officials reported an additional 213 new dengue patients admitted to hospitals Wednesday–188 in Dhaka and 25 outside of Dhaka–bringing the total cases to 5,192 since the beginning of the year. Of this total, 4,953, or 95 percent have been in the capital city of Dhaka. The Directorate General...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

New data on coronavirus vaccine effectiveness may be "a wakeup call"

A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was...
Public Healthsoyacincau.com

MOH: Ketum does not cure COVID-19

Ever since the intake of COVID-19 pandemic in Malaysia early last year, many misconceptions regarding alternate therapies for the virus have circulated among the community. The misinformation of ketum as an alternative medication for COVID-19 battlers is one of them. In general, ketum is a plant-based drug with therapeutic effects...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy