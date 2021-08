You’ve heard of the minibreak – now meet the mummy-break: a brief but life-giving window during which a woman goes somewhere without her children. It can be a business trip, long weekend or simply a couple of hours. Perhaps yours used to be your commute. Chances are, over the past year, your mummy-breaks have become something of an endangered species. When my toddler’s nursery closed during the first lockdown, the only moments I spent alone was the time it took me to pee before being interrupted. All too often the interruption came before the wee did.