Today is: Hiroshima Day

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHiroshima Day marks the anniversary of the day the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II. Some have used the day as a solemn remembrance of the bombing, and many memorial observances take place around the world. Others have used the day to raise awareness about the threat that nuclear weapons still pose, as well as about the dangers of nuclear energy, and have labeled the day as "No Nukes Day."

