Today is: Hiroshima Day

Aug. 6—August 6, 2021, observed solemnly as Hiroshima Day around the world, will be the 76th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the Japanese city in the final year of World War II. On this day in 1945, the United States dropped the very first deployed nuclear bomb in the city of Hiroshima, wiping out an estimated 39 per cent of the population, most of who were civilians. Along with the atomic bombing of Nagasaki three days later, these instances remain the only recorded use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict.