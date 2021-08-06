DEADPOOL 3: Is FREE GUY Director Shawn Levy Teasing Taking The Helm Of The Marvel Studios Threequel?

At this stage we are not going to discover to anyone what the video game has come to penetrate into popular culture. Now, without going into evaluating that fact, there is no doubt that if anyone has doubts, a movie like Free Guy should take them away. Comedy tends to revolve around everyday issues, alludes to the viewer’s knowledge to build a discourse around their previous experience and influence it through satire, irony or, for example, hyperbole. We are not going to fool ourselves, Free Guy It is explicit in many aspects, it entertains itself in explaining some points so as not to leave anyone by the way, but even so, expects that most of its viewers are familiar with the basics of cooperative online gaming. That is, it naturalizes and assumes the video game as an everyday object, as something susceptible to the gag. What’s more, this is so strong that it even focuses on a specific type of game, in what would come to be a kind of GTA Online dubbed Free City. From there, the plot revolves around characters, secondary characters and gags that function as a collection of clichés and topics from the video game culture: players, developers, youtubers and NPCs contribute to the success of this adventure. A family film, full of easy humor and a lot of pyrotechnics, that will delight the kids, and it works a lot better than expected.