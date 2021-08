I’ll tell you exactly what I think. I believe mankind contributes to climate change. I do. There are 7 billion of us on the planet. We are a symbiotic unit with the planet. I think we contribute to climate change. I also think the sun contributes to climate change. I think climate change is a natural thing. I think climate change will happen with or without us. The climate is always changing. It was changing before mankind was around on the planet. It’ll change long after we’re all in heaven, if there’s a new heaven and a new earth. On the new earth, there will also be climate change. There’s winter, there’s summer, there’s spring, there’s fall. There’s always going to be climate change. It is a naturally occurring thing. It gets hotter over time and cools down over time.