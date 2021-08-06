Arballo slams Nunes lawsuit against media critics
After spending the past four years peddling false right-wing conspiracy theories, undercutting Congress’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and suing political rivals and critics, Devin Nunes has filed another baseless lawsuit against NBC Universal, claiming that talk show host Rachel Maddow defamed him. This desperate lawsuit comes on the heels of Nunes’ failed attempts to silence other media critics, which include: McClatchy, the former parent company of the Fresno Bee, CNN, the Washington Post and journalist Ryan Lizza.www.ourvalleyvoice.com
Comments / 0