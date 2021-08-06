Timber Rattlers drop error-laden decision to Beloit

BELOIT, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were charged with five errors leading to four unearned runs scoring for the Beloit Snappers on Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium. Four was the margin of victory as the Beloit beat the Rattlers 8-4. Thomas Dillard, who was 3-for-3 on the night, gave Wisconsin (38-42) a 1-0 lead with a long, solo home run to center in the top of the first inning. The homer was Dillard’s 16th of the season.