On July 1, the NCAA put into effect an interim policy that allows its student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness (NIL). The ruling comes on the heels of several states creating similar laws that allow college athletes to monetize their NIL. For now, the NCAA has instructed schools and athletes to follow existing laws respective to the state where their institution is located and has asked those states without current NIL laws to create their own policies based on loose guidelines provided by the inter-collegiate organization.