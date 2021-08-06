Cancel
The future of work is distributed - and that works for Dropbox CEO Drew Houston

By Stuart Lauchlan
diginomica.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of work and 'return to the office' debates continue to rage around the world, but for Dropbox CEO Drew Houston, there are big opportunities ahead whatever the outcomes are:. We think the world moving to distributed work will be a big tailwind in the long run. It's pretty...

Businessfloridanewswire.com

Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
Businessaithority.com

EY And Microsoft Announce Expansion Of Collaboration To Drive A US$15b Growth Opportunity And Technology Innovation Across Industries

— Reinvent and modernize back office business and public finance operations. — Build a first-of-its-kind data fabric solution to help organizations harness the value of enterprise data. — Transform regulated industries with innovative cloud-based platforms underpinned by trust. — Scale products and services through extensive investments in resources and training.
Career Development & Adviceceoworld.biz

Hybrid Work Teams Shape the Future of Digital Marketing

Modern marketing has changed and tied together branding and PR as close cousins versus the distant family relationship they previously represented. Adding hybrid and work-from-home models disrupted old-school marketing practices even further. Work life for employees has become more like the lives of entrepreneurs. Efficiency now relies more heavily on resiliency in the remote work world.
Businessdiginomica.com

Accenture goes all in on ServiceNow - quality data as a priority

Accenture markets itself as being a company with ‘one global team'. That's quite the pitch considering that the consulting giant employs 537,000 people, out of 200 cities across the world. To effectively achieve this, Accenture is aware that it needs to operate its technology in a way that ‘moves as one'.
Career Development & AdviceNetwork World

Build a foundation for the future of work.

Hybrid work environments are here to stay. But to succeed, teams need innovative tools that enable everyone to participate equally, regardless of location, role, language, or device. Google Workspace is the easiest way for your employees to connect, create, and collaborate. This guide explores how Google Workspace helps all kinds of teams achieve more together, whether they’re in the office, remote, or in the field.
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

7 stats that show hybrid is the future of work

One of the often-mentioned silver linings of the pandemic is that companies and workers learned that more jobs than realized could be performed remotely. As a result, employees are rethinking a full return to the office and believe that hybrid is the future of work for them. However, this belief...
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Morgan Stanley interns favor flexibility as CEO blasts working from home

Morgan Stanley interns say they would like more work flexibility — even as their hard-charging CEO rails against the growing work-from-home movement. The bulk of the investment bank’s interns say they would like some work-from-home options when they enter the workforce full-time, according to an internal survey conducted by Morgan Stanley.
EducationThe Drum

Communicating about the future of work

There used to be a beautiful simplicity about the office. I got up every morning for over 25 years and went to an office somewhere in the world. Now in 2021, Allison & Partners’ stunning cathedral-like workspace in Kings Cross has been closed for over 16 months. What happens next and how do we build awareness, trust, and leadership for our clients as they tackle this new paradigm of workplace culture?
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Doctors look to tech for the future but need assurance it will work

LAS VEGAS – Doctors are interested in adopting more digital health technologies in the future, Jesse Ehrenfeld, former chair of the board of trustees for the American Medical Association (AMA), said at HIMSS21 here yesterday. In fact, the AMA compared survey data on digital health adoption collected in 2019 to...
EconomyHousing Wire

Atlantic Bay CEO talks remote work life and culture

Today’s HousingWire Daily episode features a crossover episode of HousingWire’s Housing News podcast. In this episode, HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler interviews Brian Holland, the CEO of Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group. Brian discusses Atlantic Bay’s transition to remote work over the past year and the importance of company culture...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

MSCI CEO: It’s time for the world to embrace a new normal at work

Editor’s Note: Henry Fernandez is chairman and CEO of MSCI. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. The coronavirus pandemic, which left so much destruction in its wake, revealed the depths of human resiliency and ingenuity. Seemingly overnight, many of the world’s largest, most complex organizations underwent radical transformations in order to rise to the challenge. People across the globe found ways to stay productive, from individuals working at home to small businesses reworking offerings and enhancing digital capabilities to stay afloat.
EntertainmentGovExec.com

Why Managers Fear a Remote-Work Future

In 2019, Steven Spielberg called for a ban on Oscar eligibility for streaming films, claiming that “movie theaters need to be around forever” and that audiences had to be given “the motion picture theatrical experience” for a movie to be a movie. Spielberg’s fury was about not only the threat that streaming posed to the in-person viewing experience but the ways in which the streaming giant Netflix reported theatrical grosses and budgets, despite these not being the ways in which one evaluates whether a movie is good or not. Netflix held firm, saying that it stood for “everyone, everywhere [enjoying] releases at the same time,” and for “giving filmmakers more ways to share art.” Ultimately, Spielberg balked, and last month his company even signed a deal with Netflix, likely because he now sees the writing on the wall: Modern audiences enjoy watching movies at home.
ScienceLongview News-Journal

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Future of Work

The second webinar in the new NIOSH Future of Work Webinar Series focused on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the future of work. Understanding how AI works can maximize occupational safety and health (OSH) advantages as well as minimize potential setbacks. Although the application of AI in the workplace is still emerging, OSH professionals, practitioners, researchers, employers, and workers can benefit from developing a greater understanding of workplace AI applications. This webinar is appropriate for anyone interested in the topics listed.
Technologyinformation-age.com

Data governance and the future of digital work

Andrew Martin, senior sales & marketing director EMEA and managing director UK at Egnyte, discusses the biggest data governance trends that will shape the future of digital work. The demands placed on data governance leaders have been intensifying for the past several years: increasing amounts of data straddling edge, on-premises...
EconomyStamford Advocate

e2 IT Consulting Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 List

E2 IT Consulting has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 rankings. . The NextGen 101 list honors industry-leading managed services and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security and unified communications, among others. 

