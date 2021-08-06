Cancel
dhb Aeron Lab Raceline short sleeve jersey 3.0 review

By Josh Ross
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The dhb Aeron Lab Raceline Short Sleeve Jersey 3.0 is a pure race day option. The fit is tight and designed for cheating the wind, but the pockets will struggle to hold a large smartphone. If you are looking for every advantage in a road race or time trial this is an excellent option.

