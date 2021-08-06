Cancel
Snellville, GA

BRACK: Ex-Sen. Don Balfour’s new gig: now he’s a soccer referee

 6 days ago

AUG. 6, 2021 | When Don Balfour of Snellville left his state Senate seat after 24 years in office, his wife, Ginny, asked him: “How are you going to fill that third of your time?” By then he was the longest-serving Republican senator, and chaired the powerful Rules Committee. Ginny realized that he was dividing his time between family, work and politics. Now he was out of politics. He told her: “I’m going to referee soccer.”

