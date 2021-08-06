Procycling Tour de France review issue out now

Sprinting Through No Man’s Land: Endurance, Tragedy, and Rebirth in the 1919 Tour de France tells the story of the first Tour de France bicycle race after World War One. Founded in 1903 by journalist Henri Desgrange, the Tour has been an important cultural event in Europe for more than 100 years, taking breaks from 1914 through 1918 for World War One and 1940 through 1946 for World War Two. In his new book, journalist Adin Dobkin profiles the riders, race organizers, journalists, and observers involved in the 1919 race, which began in Paris and covered 3,455 miles around France’s borders—passing near battlefields in Somme, Verdun, and Dunkirk, among others—before ending back in Paris. I spoke with Dobkin about the 1919 race, its cultural meaning in France, and his research process. Our conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.