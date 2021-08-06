TDOT Roadway Activity Report

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be implementing a temporary closure of the I-24 Westramp to Northbound Broad Street (SR-2) to place temporary concrete barrier rail. This closure will begin at 9:00 PM on Friday 08/06/2021 and be complete by 6:00 AM Saturday 08/07/2021. Traffic accessing Broad Street from I-24 Westbound will be detoured to US-27 North Exit 1A (Carter Street/Main Street) and 13th Street. Signs will be posted for the detour route. Chestnut Street is closed to through traffic between West 20th Street and West 25th Street and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. The contractor may have brief intermittent lane closures on Broad Street (SR-2) and Market Street (SR-58) to support utility relocation Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM.