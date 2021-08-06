Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, TN

TDOT Roadway Activity Report

By Contributed Article
eastridgenewsonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period, the contractor will be implementing a temporary closure of the I-24 Westramp to Northbound Broad Street (SR-2) to place temporary concrete barrier rail. This closure will begin at 9:00 PM on Friday 08/06/2021 and be complete by 6:00 AM Saturday 08/07/2021. Traffic accessing Broad Street from I-24 Westbound will be detoured to US-27 North Exit 1A (Carter Street/Main Street) and 13th Street. Signs will be posted for the detour route. Chestnut Street is closed to through traffic between West 20th Street and West 25th Street and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. The contractor may have brief intermittent lane closures on Broad Street (SR-2) and Market Street (SR-58) to support utility relocation Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

www.eastridgenewsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Hamilton County, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tdot#Signage#Eb#Wb#Lp Blevins#Nb Mm 1#The Welcome Center#Cummings Hwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban poised to capture Afghan cities of Herat, Kandahar

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's third largest city, Herat, was on the verge of falling to the Taliban on Thursday amid heavy fighting, as the militant group also established a bridgehead within 150 km (95 miles) of Kabul. The Taliban claimed control of Herat, near the border with Iran....
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy