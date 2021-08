The root of every motive lies within each human being. At all levels of our growth and development we are driven by desire for good health, appropriate relationships, comfort, security, love. The beginning is therefore common to all of us. In retrospect our home is a training ground for us to set higher goals and build a greater vision. As a child, our horizons are limited, expectations are small, and we operate within a very short timescale. As we grow the horizons widen, the depth of vision becomes more perceptive, and we begin to think on a global level, encompassing a wider world.