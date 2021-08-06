Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Suárez, Votto Homer to Help Reds Beat Pirates 7-4

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuárez, Votto homer to help Reds beat Pirates 7-4 CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez and Joey Votto hit three-run homers in Cincinnati’s six-run second inning, powering the Reds to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series. Jonathan India also went deep and pitcher Sonny Gray helped himself with two hits as second-place Cincinnati gained a half-game on idle NL Central-leader Milwaukee and a full game on San Diego, which has a three-game lead over the Reds for the second wild-card slot. The Brewers lead Cincinnati by seven games. Gray gave up six hits and four runs with two walks and seven strikeouts in five innings. Jeff Hoffman and Justin Wilson combined for three scoreless relief innings before Mychal Givens pitched the ninth for his first save.

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Homer
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Eugenio Suárez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds Beat Pirates 7 4#Ap#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Nl Central#Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Bullpen walks haunt the Cincinnati Reds in loss to Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA – It’s one thing for opposing lineups to beat up on the Cincinnati Reds’ bullpen and it’s another for Reds relievers to beat themselves. Amir Garrett and Heath Hembree combined to walk three batters in the sixth inning, including a bases-loaded walk by Garrett to the No. 8 hitter, Stephen Vogt, in the Atlanta Braves lineup. It turned a tie game into a one-run deficit and that’s all it took to hand the Reds a 3-2 loss in their series opener at Truist Park in front of 24,432 fans.
MLBRecord-Herald

Votto hits 2 more homers as Reds roll past Cubs 7-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Votto continued his power surge with two home runs and started a dazzling double play Tuesday night as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to a 7-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Votto has homered in a career-high four consecutive games for the second time (April 2018),...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Joey Votto homers again in Reds’ 7-4 win over Cubs

Joey Votto set a Reds franchise record by homering in his sixth consecutive game as Cincinnati beat the Cubs 7-4 on Thursday at Wrigley Field. The 37-year-old Votto homered six times in the four-game series at Wrigley Field, and the big first baseman has eight home runs in the six-game streak for a record that dated back to 1900.
MLBWDTN

Votto record home run streak at 6, Reds beat Cubs 7-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Joey Votto has set a Cincinnati Reds franchise record by homering in six consecutive games. Votto went deep again as Cincinnati beat the Chicago Cubs 7-4. The 37-year-old Votto homered six times in the four-game series at Wrigley Field, and has eight home runs over his record stretch. Votto’s 20th homer of the season was a two-run shot in the first, when he hit a fastball from Alec Mills (4-4) into the center field bleachers.
MLBFOX Sports

Albies' 3-run homer sends Braves past Reds in 11th inning

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies crushed a three-run homer off Lucas Sims in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to an 8-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. Albies' 19th homer sailed 412 feet into the right-field stands to send Truist Park into a...
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds Notebook: Joey Votto’s homer streak reaches 7 games

Joey Votto homered again on Friday night. His solo home run to center against the New York Mets made it seven consecutive games with a home run for Votto, and nine home runs in that stretch. Very few players have ever homered in seven straight games – it’s happened just eight times, including Votto’s current run. Only three players have ever done so in eight games in a row. Dale Long was the first to do so way back in 1956. It was another 31 seasons before Don Mattingly tied the mark in 1987. Six years later it was Ken Griffey Jr. who tied the mark in 1993. No one has done it since, though Kendrys Morales made a run at it in 2018 when he hit a homer in seven straight.
MLBchatsports.com

Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez each sock 3-run homers to power Reds past Pirates, 7-4

Joey Votto, Eugenio Suárez, Cincinnati Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Frank Robinson, Sonny Gray, Mychal Givens, Justin Wilson. Joey Votto has been on a dinger binge the likes of which not even he has seen in his Hall of Fame career. In fact, with his 3-run blast on Thursday in the series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he matched Frank Robinson - yes, that Frank Robinson - as the first Cincinnati Reds basher to sock 10 dingers in a 10 game span since Frank did back in the 1962 season.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Ramírez has homer, triple, 3 RBIs as Indians beat Reds 9-3

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. Wilson Ramos also had a two-run homer, Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game to end Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak.
MLBFrankfort Times

Mahle, Reds beat Pirates 3-2, complete 4-game sweep

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer delivered another key hit and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Sunday for a four-game sweep. Nick Castellanos added a double and scored as playoff-chasing Cincinnati continued its dominance of the Pirates, improving to 9-1 against them this season. Dating to last season, the Reds have won 13 of 14 games from Pittsburgh.
MLBwesb.com

Reds Top Pirates 7-4 On WESB Sports

The Cincinnati Reds topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4 in Cincinnati last night on WESB Sports. Eugenio Suárez and Joey Votto both hit three-run homers in Cincinnati’s six-run second inning, powering the Reds to the win. Jonathon India also hit a homerun and Pirates center fielder Brian Reynolds robbed Tyler Naquin of a two-run homer with a leaping catch at the wall in the fifth.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Cincinnati-Atlanta Runs

Reds second. Joey Votto doubles to deep right field. Aristides Aquino homers to center field. Joey Votto scores. Kyle Farmer flies out to right field to Jorge Soler. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Shogo Akiyama strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Braves...
MLBRed Reporter

Joey Votto

The Reds lost in the Bottom of the 11th on a walk-off homer that was not hit by Joey Votto, because he only hit in the top-half of innings. Joey Votto reached base 5 times on the night, socking a pair of dingers and driving in 4. He absolutely, positively bangs.
MLBFanSided

Cincinnati Reds: Joey Votto as an MVP candidate

It has been years since Joey Votto was an MVP candidate. The Cincinnati Reds‘ first baseman had not received any votes since his runner-up finish in 2017 as he had begun to fade due to age. While he was still an All Star in 2018, his glory days seemed far behind him.
MLBAlbany Herald

Adam Duvall homers as Braves edge Reds

The Atlanta Braves got a two-run homer from Adam Duvall and took advantage of a shaky Cincinnati bullpen to beat the visiting Reds 3-2 on Tuesday. Duvall went deep in the fourth inning to tie the game after the Reds' Aristides Aquino belted a two-run shot in the second. It was Duvall's third homer since being acquired by the Braves near the trade deadline; it was his 25th overall this year.
MLBbeavercountyradio.com

Wainwright pitches two-hit shutout, Cards top Pirates 4-0

Wainwright pitches two-hit shutout, Cards top Pirates 4-0 By JOHN PERROTTO Associated Press. PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0. The 39-year-old Wainwright allowed a pair of singles by Colin Moran in the second and fifth innings, and then retired the last 15 batters. Wainwright needed just 88 pitches to record the 11th shutout of his 16-year career and first since 2016. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk. The Pirates lost their seventh straight game and dropped their ninth in a row to the Cardinals at home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy