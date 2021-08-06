Cancel
Steelers Use Strong 2nd Half to Beat Cowboys 16-3

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelers use strong 2nd half to beat Cowboys 16-3 By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer. CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat Dallas 16-3 in the first NFL preseason game in two years. Last season’s exhibition games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So maybe the enthusiastic crowd was an indication that even for a match between teams using very few regulars, the hunger for pro football has not faded. Or maybe it was simply a matter of two of the league’s most popular franchises being on the field in the Hall of Fame game, regardless of how many backups were in action.

