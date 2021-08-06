Cancel
Politics

Richard Trumka, Longtime President of AFL-CIO, Dies at 72

By Beaver County Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Trumka, longtime president of AFL-CIO, dies at 72. WASHINGTON (AP) — The longtime president of the AFL-CIO labor organization has died at age 72. Richard Trumka had been AFL-CIO president since 2009, after serving as the organization’s secretary-treasurer for 14 years. President Joe Biden eulogized Trumka from the White House on Thursday and said the labor leader had died of a heart attack while on a camping trip. Trumka led a federation with more than 12.5 million members and ushered in a more aggressive style of leadership. Larry Cohen, a former president of the Communications Workers of America, who had known Trumka for decades, said Trumka’s death was a “devastating” loss for labor, in part because of his long-standing relationship with Biden.

