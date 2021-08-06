Vax For Business, Delta Disruptions, EU M&A Investigations: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. A WIN-WIN? - The delta variant is likely wrecking many summer plans. But for law firms, it’s presented an opportunity to balance some competing demands. As Christine Simmons writes in this week’s Barometer newsletter, some firms are following advice from public health authorities and government officials by mandating their employees get the COVID-19 vaccine. But by doing so, firms say they are not only protecting their employees’ health and giving them peace of mind when coming into the office, but also making a return to the office more tenable. And with clients like Morgan Stanley pushing firms to get back to the office as soon as possible, some say that’s likely to benefit law firms’ business. Still, vaccinations are not a cure-all. Even vaccinated, lawyers and staff will continue pushing for more remote work flexibility, and might still suffer from breakthrough infections.