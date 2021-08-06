Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Minister urged not to kill alpaca Geronimo ‘in front of the whole world’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNKtP_0bJewoc700
Geronimo the alpaca who lives on a farm in south Gloucestershire is condemned to death (Helen Macdonald/PA) (PA Media)

The owner of a condemned alpaca has accused the Environment Secretary of telling “total lies” in order to support the “killing of a healthy animal in front of the whole world”.

Helen Macdonald’s six-year-old alpaca Geronimo has been ordered for destruction after twice testing positive for bovine tuberculosis (bTB).

George Eustice said on Thursday that Geronimo was tested “using a highly specific and reliable test”.

Responding to the statement, Ms Macdonald said: “It’s a total load of lies, the testing has never been validated.

“He’s still standing by such a ridiculous claim because they’ve made errors of judgment and they’ve been caught out.

“If he’s willing to kill a healthy animal in front of the whole world without testing him properly first, then it’s a sorry state of affairs.

“And it will be for the world to see. Because if he sends some poor person down here with a gun to shoot Geronimo then it will get filmed by the world’s media.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwuX7_0bJewoc700
Geronimo has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis (Helen Macdonald/PA) (PA Media)

The 50-year-old vet and alpaca breeder, who has a farm in south Gloucestershire, has said she would “stand in the way of any gunman who comes to destroy Geronimo”.

She has repeatedly claimed the tests carried out on the New Zealand-born male alpaca were inaccurate.

And Ms Macdonald added: “They’ve known since 2016 that those tests produce false positives if you give an alpaca more than two shots of tuberculin within a 12-month period.

“If George Eustice or the chief vet aren’t willing to look at the evidence and accept that the drug can produce an immune response that can produce a false positive then they need to take a look at their positions.”

Downing Street later refused to grant a stay of execution for Geronimo, and the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We know how distressing losing animals to TB is for farmers and our sympathies are with Ms Macdonald and everyone with animals affected by this terrible disease.

“The Environment Secretary has looked at this case very carefully, multiple times over the last few years, and has interrogated all the evidence with expert vets alongside the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

“But, sadly, Geronimo has tested positive twice for TB using highly specific, reliable and validated tests.”

Geronimo had four skin tests before he was exported from New Zealand, all of which were negative. The animal then had two blood tests and a skin test in the UK which were all positive.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said the test has a 0.36% chance of producing a false positive.

However, no trials for how accurate the tests are on alpacas have been carried out.

The alpacas who travelled with Geronimo from New Zealand were all tested and returned negative results. Geronimo currently lives with five other alpacas. Defra has refused to test them.

Ms Macdonald said: “I had no idea this was going to blow up the way it has and I’m so thankful to everyone who is supporting me, including the British Alpaca Society, animal rights groups and a number of celebrities.

Bovine TB causes devastation and distress for farmers and rural communities and that is why we need to do everything we can to reduce the risk of the disease spreading.

“People are genuinely upset and outraged by the behaviour of the Government.

“This is having a massive impact on mine and my family’s mental health and all because Eustice won’t allow samples to be taken from Geronimo to make sure before they kill an innocent and healthy animal that he has actually got TB.

“Because I assure you – he hasn’t got it. And the sad thing is, they’ll realise that only when he’s dead and they’ve carried out a post-mortem on him, and then it’s too late.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSFxv_0bJewoc700
Ms Macdonald has battled for years to stop the animal being destroyed (Helen Macdonald/PA) (PA Media)

A “Save Geronimo” petition has now gathered 80,000 signatures.

A Defra spokesperson said: “We are sympathetic to Ms Macdonald’s situation – just as we are with everyone with animals affected by this terrible disease.

“It is for this reason that the testing results and options for Geronimo have been very carefully considered by Defra, the Animal and Plant Health Agency and its veterinary experts, as well as passing several stages of thorough legal scrutiny.

“Bovine TB causes devastation and distress for farmers and rural communities and that is why we need to do everything we can to reduce the risk of the disease spreading.”

The online petition to save Geronimo can be found at change.org/p/boris-johnson-save-geronimo-stop-killing-healthy-alpacas-without-valid-science

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geronimo
Person
George Eustice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpaca#Bovine Tb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Geronimo the alpaca must die, insists environment secretary

Environment secretary George Eustice said it is an “arduous but necessary endeavour” to cull animals which test positive for bovine tuberculosis (bTB), as he defended the decision to put down Geronimo the alpaca. Helen Macdonald’s animal has been ordered for destruction after twice testing positive for the disease, but she...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Owner of alpaca sentenced to death pleads with PM to save animal’s life

A farmer fears that her alpaca Geronimo will be taken to slaughter “any minute” after he had twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis.Helen Macdonald said staff from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) could take the alpaca away to be put down after she lost her High Court battle last week to save him.A new warrant was issued for Geronimo’s death on Thursday, with a “kill window” of 30 days. But his owner insists that the eight-year-old stud male has been “completely fit and healthy” over the last two years, and not infected by bovine tuberculosis...
AgricultureNew York Post

Farmer will ‘take a bullet’ rather than allow killing of sick alpaca

This devoted rancher is telling the UK government to alpaca their guns: She’d rather die than let them kill her beloved, tuberculosis-positive alpaca. “I can’t stand by and let my animal be killed, and I’m willing to stand in the way of any gunman who comes to destroy Geronimo,” farmer Helen Macdonald told the Sun of her 6-year-old stud alpaca, Geronimo, who has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. “They’ve picked on the wrong woman. There is no way that I will put him to sleep.”
AnimalsTelegraph

Geronimo: Give alpacas bTB vaccine, urges charity

Give alpacas bovine tuberculosis (bTB) vaccines to prevent them being shot like Geronimo, a charity has urged, as his owner said she would film his execution. The six-year-old stud, from Gloucestershire, is set to be slaughtered after an appeal to have him re-tested for the deadly disease was refused by the High Court last week.
AnimalsBBC

Geronimo the Alpaca must be put down to protect cows - minister

Environment Secretary George Eustice has defended a controversial decision to put down an alpaca that has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis twice. Geronimo was condemned to death by a High Court judge last month. But his owner disputes the test results - and more than 90,000 people have signed a...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Eustice defends tests used to condemn Geronimo the death row alpaca

Environment Secretary George Eustice said it is an “arduous but necessary endeavour” to cull animals which test positive for bovine tuberculosis (bTB), as he defended the decision to put down Geronimo the alpaca. Helen Macdonald’s animal has been ordered for destruction after twice testing positive for the disease, but she...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

I won't kill Geronimo! Alpaca's owner denies Government claims she has agreed to execute beloved animal herself over bovine TB row as 30-day 'kill window' begins with stand-off

The controversial culling of beloved alpaca Geronimo began with a stand-off on Thursday as its owner denied government claims that she vowed to euthanise the animal herself following a years-long legal battle. A spokesperson for the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said Helen Macdonald, 50, indicated...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

'The world will know the truth': Owner of doomed alpaca Geronimo vows to film 'every moment' of his execution and share footage on social media - as vet could arrive under police escort to deliver lethal injection from TODAY

The owner of doomed alpaca Geronimo says she plans to film 'every moment' of his killing and upload it to social media. A High Court judge has ruled that the animal has tuberculosis on the basis of two positive tests, but his owner Helen Macdonald, 50, claims the tests were 'misused' and has called for her beloved pet to be spared.
AnimalsPosted by
Reuters

Doomed alpaca triggers outcry against British PM Johnson

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The fate of a doomed eight-year-old alpaca named Geronimo has triggered an outcry against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his government ordered the animal be put down because of positive tests for bovine tuberculosis. The order to kill the alpaca prompted pleas from owner...
AgriculturePosted by
newschain

Farmer loses High Court bid to save stud alpaca Geronimo from being killed

A “very valuable” alpaca is now set to be killed after a farmer lost a last-ditch High Court bid to save the animal from slaughter. Helen Macdonald began a legal battle against the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in 2018 in an attempt to save her stud alpaca, Geronimo, who tested positive twice for bovine tuberculosis (bTB).
AnimalsPhys.org

Thousands of Brits sign up to save condemned alpaca Geronimo

Tens of thousands of people in Britain have signed a petition to save an alpaca named Geronimo, who the government insisted Friday must be euthanised after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis (bTB). The petition—"Save Geronimo—stop killing healthy alpacas without valid science"—has attracted nearly 82,000 signatures since his owner Helen Macdonald...

Comments / 0

Community Policy