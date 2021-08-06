Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Young athletes are training too early, too hard, and with too little variety

By Isobel Whitcomb
Popular Science
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePractice makes perfect: That’s the message kids, their parents, and coaches have internalized regarding sports. Today, around a third of school-aged athletes focus on a single sport, according to some estimates, participating in intensive, year-round training regimens, sometimes on multiple different teams. And they’re narrowing their focus at a pretty young age, too. Many kids are starting to zero in on a single sport between 10 and 12 years old, says Neeru Jayanthi, a physician at Emory Sports Medicine in Atlanta.

www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Gladwell
Person
Serena Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Mental Health#Adolescence#Play Sports#Emory Sports Medicine#Burnout#Women S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Mental HealthNewswise

American College of Sports Medicine Issues Statement on Mental Health Challenges for Athletes

Newswise — The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) recognizes the importance of developing the whole athlete. To achieve peak performance, it is important to be equally attentive to both physical and mental health. Approximately one-in-five adults live with a mental health condition during their lifetime. While physical activity is excellent for brain health, sports participation is not entirely protective against mental health challenges.
SportsSTACK

Can Your Athlete Have Too Much Confidence?

When you were growing up, I am sure you can remember that one person you played sports with just got under your skin. It was a constant production or display that just managed to anger you as a teammate or even friend. Competition and youth participation in sports have certainly sky-rocketed in the last decade, and the number of kids feeding the “ego” card may have done just the same.
Jobstheredstonerocket.com

FROM THE SIDELINES: Elite athletes have feelings, too

They have feelings just like the rest of us. They get nervous. They get anxious. Sometimes their anxiety affects their performance on the field or on the court or in the ring, and so on. Lately we’ve become more aware of mentality of athletes. Professional football players have talked about...
Sportssouthfloridareporter.com

Recovering From Sports Injuries Like A Pro (Video)

Common sports injuries like ligament tears or sprains can sideline athletes for weeks or even months. Often it can seem like elite athletes bounce back quickly from injury. In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, explains what everyday athletes can do to speed up their recovery process after injury or surgery.
SportsLog Cabin Democrat

Athletic Support: Facebook ads and too many practices

Dear Athletic Support: My son saw a Facebook ad for this basketball training tool that I think is ridiculous. It’s basically just a plastic hand attached to an elastic band. The hand covers the players face, simulating a defender, I guess? When he showed me the ad, I literally laughed out loud. I thought it was a joke, but my son was serious. He really thinks this will improve his game. What do you think?
Mental HealthAugusta Free Press

Mental health, stress are issues for college athletes, too

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. You’d be surprised at how many student-athletes seek out mental health counseling. “You can see something like the first panic attack happen, or there’s just so much that it gets overwhelming, and they can’t get out of bed, or there’s the daily struggle. And through conversations, they realize, Wow, I’ve been struggling with this for years. And by the way, now that I think about it, my mom probably has a lot of these tendencies, and my siblings do, too,” said Dr. Siobhan Statuta, a sports medicine primary care specialist at UVA Health and associate professor at the UVA School of Medicine.
Workoutsboxrox.com

8 CrossFit Workouts for Runners, 8 Running Workouts for CrossFit Athletes

The following 16 workouts contain 8 CrossFit workouts that include running, and 8 purely running based workouts. On each page you will find the CrossFit workout at the top, and the running workout underneath. RUNNING FOR CROSSFITTERS. For CrossFitters, running is an incredibly important tool in your arsenal, and one...
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Minor Leaguers Hit The Ball Hard, Too

But the high-end numbers are significantly lower and the ball doesn’t travel as far. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
Sportssportswar.com

Maddox too

Woah,… Jalen Haynes listed at 260! That’s a big dude for a young guy… ** -- VTKev80 08/05/2021 1:19PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
FitnessEHEXTRA

Relearning how to walk requires physical and mental strength

Dear Doctor: Why is it so hard to relearn to walk? Our dad recently had a stroke, and getting back on his feet has been a long struggle. It’s like his body can’t remember what to do. What will happen with the physical therapy he started doing? It’s going slow, and he’s frustrated.
Workoutstraining-conditioning.com

VO2 Max: assisting coaches in optimizing workouts for anaerobic threshold

VO2 Max: assisting coaches in optimizing workouts for anaerobic threshold. {Sponsored} At the professional and Division I levels, VO2 Max testing is an important piece of the puzzle, used to optimize workouts that will then raise the aerobic threshold for each unique athlete. It’s a measurement that helps coaches understand how effective personalized workouts are and how to improve upon them, allowing the strength and conditioning team to best support student-athletic development and progression. It also measures the rate at which oxygen is consumed as exercise increases in intensity.
Bethesda, MDforthoodsentinel.com

Why Simone Biles’ mental health struggle matters

Like many Americans, military service members and commanders have taken notice of the withdrawal from Olympic competition last week of gymnast Simone Biles, who cited mental health concerns after uncharacteristic missteps in the early stages of competition. “Gymnasts are some of the strongest athletes in the world and elite masters...
Workoutstodayspractitioner.com

Five-Minute Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training Lower Blood Pressure as Well as Exercise & Meds

Working out just five minutes daily via High-Resistance Inspiratory Muscle Strength Training (IMST), a practice described as “strength training for your breathing muscles,” lowers blood pressure and improves some measures of vascular health as well as, or even more than, aerobic exercise or medication. The study, published in JAMA from University of Colorado, Boulder, is evidence that this ultra-time-efficient maneuver could play a key role in helping aging adults fend off cardiovascular disease.
Sportsgoodmenproject.com

Athletic Support: ‘Facebook Ads and too Many Practices’

— Dear Athletic Support: My son saw a Facebook ad for this basketball training tool that I think is ridiculous. It’s basically just a plastic hand attached to an elastic band. The hand covers the player’s face, simulating a defender, I guess? When he showed me the ad, I literally laughed out loud. I thought it was a joke, but my son was serious. He really thinks this will improve his game. What do you think?
Mental Healthptproductsonline.com

American College of Sports Medicine Shares Thoughts Regarding Athlete Mental Health

American College of Sports Medicine issues the following statement regarding mental health challenges among athletes:. The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) recognizes the importance of developing the whole athlete. To achieve peak performance, it is important to be equally attentive to both physical and mental health. Approximately one-in-five adults live with a mental health condition during their lifetime. While physical activity is excellent for brain health, sports participation is not entirely protective against mental health challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy