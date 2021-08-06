Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana Providing another $1.3 Million to Expand Naloxone Distribution

By Michael Gallenberger
wkvi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana is stepping up its naloxone distribution, amid a significant increase in overdose deaths. The Governor’s Office says Overdose Lifeline will distribute another 35,000 doses of the opioid overdose reversal medication and place another 215 “NaloxBox” units, thanks to another $1.3 million in state funding. A “NaloxBox” is a hard acrylic box containing six to eight doses of naloxone that organizations can mount outside of their buildings.

wkvi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naloxone#Mental Health#Cdc#Overdose Deaths#The Governor S Office#Naloxbox#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Southwest Airlines blames new COVID-19 surge for fewer bookings, more cancellations

Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that the recent surge in coronavirus infections is resulting in fewer bookings and more flight cancellations. In an update to investors, the company said it has experienced a “deceleration” in bookings and an increase in trip cancellations in August, which “are believed to be driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant.”
TV & VideosPosted by
CNN

How ‘Jeopardy!’ got the host decision so, so wrong

New York CNN Business — Answer: Pretty much no one. Question: Who is happy about the two new hosts replacing Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!”?. In perhaps the most uninspired choice in game show history, “Jeopardy!” announced it is replacing legendary host Alex Trebek with two successors: a guy few people have heard of, and an actress who has expressed some questionable opinions about vaccines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy