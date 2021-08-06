Cancel
Thailand, Australia mull economic deal

By Phusadee Arunmas, Bangkok Post, Thailand
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Aug. 6—Thailand and Australia have agreed to pursue a strategic economic partnership to boost bilateral trade and investment, with the deal expected to be signed next year. Speaking after a teleconference with Dan Tehan, Australia's minister for trade, tourism and investment, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said Australia is keen to forge a strategic economic partnership with Thailand in addition to the existing Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (Tafta), in which most products have import tariffs eliminated.

