Thailand, Australia mull economic deal
Aug. 6—Thailand and Australia have agreed to pursue a strategic economic partnership to boost bilateral trade and investment, with the deal expected to be signed next year. Speaking after a teleconference with Dan Tehan, Australia's minister for trade, tourism and investment, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said Australia is keen to forge a strategic economic partnership with Thailand in addition to the existing Thailand-Australia Free Trade Agreement (Tafta), in which most products have import tariffs eliminated.www.tribuneledgernews.com
