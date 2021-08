Tuesday, Jesus, The Great Savior, King and Lord, visited Room 22F at Holston Valley Medical Center. He spoke these words “Rise up, my love, my fair one, and come away! For lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone, the flowers appear, the time of singing of the birds is come…” (SS) 2:10-12 Without hesitation, His child, and our mother, Hassie K. Davis quickly fell into his arms and flew away to Heaven’s shore.