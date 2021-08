(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) Another day, another painful reminder the Chicago Cubs are playing baseball. The first-place Milwaukee Brewers are in town, playing at Wrigley Field which might as well be completely vacant. Seriously, it almost looks like 2020 in the seats again. However, the story here isn’t that the Cubs were defeated (again), furthering their plummet in the NL Central standings. It’s the fact that fans just got to see a glimpse of the newest member of the rotation in Justin Steele.