Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Navalny, Wife Describe Extended Visit At Russian Prison Facility

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wife of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has completed a so-called 'long visit' with her husband six months into his most recent imprisonment. Such visits can last up to three days at a special prison facility under the Russian penitentiary system and all inmates are eligible from six months into serving their sentence.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Embezzlement#Moscow#Kremlin#Russian#Rfe Rl Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
Related
Aerospace & Defenserealcleardefense.com

Checkmate: Russia’s So-Called Fifth-Generation Stealth Fighter

Despite another wave of deadly COVID-19 coronavirus infections ravaging Moscow and spreading out into the provinces, the Russian authorities went ahead with staging the MAKS-2021 air-and-space show on the outskirts of Moscow, in Zhukovsky. On opening day, July 20, President Vladimir Putin visited the exposition, observed the stands, and watched demonstration overflights by military and civilian aircraft. According to official Kremlin reports, Putin has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but he still observes a strict isolation regime. At MAKS-2021, the Russian president strolled through the exhibition without a facemask, surrounded by a screen of body guards. According to a member of his personal press pool, he was at all times inside a “clean zone” bubble: no person or official was allowed anywhere near the president if he or she was not “clean” of COVID-19. A negative test is not enough. Anyone, no matter who, permitted close to Putin must first spend two weeks in total isolation under the watchful eye of the Federal Protective Service (FSO) to be proclaimed “clean” and allowed into the Russian leader’s presence (Kommersant, July 21). Apparently, Putin sees himself constantly and ubiquitously surrounded by deadly threats, and the same kind of paranoia seems to influence Russia’s external, internal and defense policymaking.
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Russian Encroachment In Eastern Europe Drove Poland’s Purchase Of Abrams Tank

This month, the sale of 250 U.S.-produced Abrams tanks to Poland was officially announced. On July 14, the sale was confirmed in a statement by Poland’s deputy prime minister and ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski. “Our army will be enriched by a large number of Abrams tanks which are the most advanced in the world,” said Kaczynski. “If all goes well, deliveries will begin next year.”
Europehngn.com

Russian Wildfire Threatens Secret Hypersonic Missile Base in Sarov

A Russian hypersonic secret missile base in Sarov is in danger from wildfires raging close to it, jeopardizing the essential military asset. The base holds Vladimir Putin's weapon of vengeance, the fires that would go uncontrolled would certainly bring severe damages. A state of emergency makes it imperative to mobilize...
Politicsvcyamerica.org

Russia makes a move against Israel, related to Syria, that fits the Prophetic scenario of God’s Word

JD: Vladimir Putin during the Benjamin Netanyahu Administration as Prime Minister had a deal with the Prime Minister that he would have a blind eye to any attacks by the Israeli Defense Force on Syria. Now it looks like Putin has made a decision to get rid of that deal and step away from it. Does that mean harm for the Israeli attacks on Syria if they need to have these attacks?
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

American held in Russian prison released from solitary confinement

Paul Whelan, the U.S. Marine veteran being held in Russia on espionage charges, has been released from solitary confinement, CNN reported on Sunday. Whelan reportedly spoke with his parents and his brother, David Whelan, upon his release from solitary confinement on either Thursday or Friday. During his monthlong stint in the disciplinary cell, Paul Whelan wasn't permitted to make contact with his lawyer, Olga Karlova, or the U.S. Embassy, according to the outlet.
Europedallassun.com

Why Russia used to be called the USSR

For all of you who still wonder if these were two different countries. To answer this question, we have to go all the way back to the 15th-16th centuries, when Russia was formed as an independent country. It was then that it became known to the world as the Moscow Tsardom and, later, Muscovy, deriving its name from its capital, Moscow. Starting from this period, whenever you said "Russia", it would mean a different set of territories every dozen years or so - as the country kept expanding.
CelebritiesWashington Post

Leading Russian dissident and Putin critic Sergei Kovalyov dies at 91

MOSCOW — Sergei Kovalyov, a leading Russian dissident and human rights activist who fought for the victims of oppression in Soviet times and opposed Moscow's war against Chechen separatists in the 1990s, died Monday in Moscow. He was 91. Kovalyov was a tireless advocate for Russian democracy and a bitter...
Foreign Policyhngn.com

Russia Claims US Urges 24 Diplomats to Leave by September, Accuses Threat to Shoot Down Putin's Jet As Tensions Heighten

Washington has asked 24 Russian diplomats to leave the US by September 3 when their visas expire, claims Russia's ambassador to the US as two countries escalate tensions. Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador in Washington, spoke against what he dubbed as expulsions of Moscow's diplomats in an interview, adding that the US has grown persistent and inventive in this business by limiting Russians to three-year visas. Antonov did not specify if the US move was in response to a specific disagreement. He said that nearly all of them would be leaving without replacements due to Washington's sudden tightening of visa issuance processes.
MilitaryBBC

Wagner: Scale of Russian mercenary mission in Libya exposed

The scale of operations by a shadowy Russian mercenary group in Libya's civil war, which includes links to war crimes and the Russian military, is revealed in a new BBC investigation. The group is notoriously secretive, but the BBC has managed to gain rare access to former fighters. They revealed...
WorldPosted by
Vice

Russian Cops Arrest Journalist Who Exposed Spies Involved in MH-17 Downing

Dobrokhotov's other arrest in 2006. (Image: DENIS SINYAKOV/AFP via Getty Images) Police in Russia have raided the home of Roman Dobrokhotov, a well-known investigative journalist whose work helped identify Russian spies he said were involved in downing of Malaysian Airlines flight 17 and the attempted assasination of Sergei Skripal, according to Bellingcat, one of the organizations that worked with Dobrokhotov, as well as several news reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy