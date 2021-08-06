GIRLS SOCCER | Local star players get taste of national stage with Ohio Strikers United

When the Ohio Strikers United 04G team touched the turf at Park 22 in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado on July 16, it was official. They were OSU’s first-ever club team to make an appearance at nationals, loaded with a roster of talent ranging from locals like Norwayne’s Brynn Mowrer, to Loudonville’s Sydney Polen, to Wooster’s Sydney Ebin, Northwestern’s Emma Nicholson and Hiland’s duo of Maici Money and Paige Gertz.