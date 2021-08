Coyle: Longer frame paired with solid athleticism to move on the ground. Has the legs to escape the pocket and pick up easy yards the defense gives him. Throwing mechanics are clean, has a high release and the ball comes out with a tight spiral. Ball has a bit of jump out of the hand, good zip overall. McCall’s arm talent is above average and would play in the NFL. He’s able to throw outside the numbers with velocity and get the ball to the target on time. Was asked to command the short-intermediate parts of the field and had good ball placement. He has the ability to win within the pocket, feels pressure and steps up to deliver throws. Does a good job slipping out of sacks. Subscribe for full article.