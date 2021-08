New York Fashion Week is making its comeback. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) unveiled the preliminary calendar for NYFW, in partnership with IMG. Scheduled from Wednesday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 12, the event marks New York’s full return to live runway shows since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, IMG announced that all individuals entering NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios will be required to show proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccination, consistent with state and federal law. New York City will become the first U.S. city to require proof of at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine for...