Jorja Smith shares angry new break-up single ‘All Of This’

Jorja Smith has shared her new break-up single ‘All Of This’. The track, which is produced by DJ Guilty Beatz, is an upbeat track despite featuring bitter lyrics which sees the singer spit: “Where did your fate go? Was I just to fall on my own?/ If this room was full of lies, is that how you fooled me with love?/ I see how you changed me, I know what you said/ It don’t make me hate you/ I wish that it did“. You can listen to it below.