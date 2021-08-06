Cancel
Jorja Smith shares angry new break-up single ‘All Of This’

By Damian Jones
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJorja Smith has shared her new break-up single ‘All Of This’. The track, which is produced by DJ Guilty Beatz, is an upbeat track despite featuring bitter lyrics which sees the singer spit: “Where did your fate go? Was I just to fall on my own?/ If this room was full of lies, is that how you fooled me with love?/ I see how you changed me, I know what you said/ It don’t make me hate you/ I wish that it did“. You can listen to it below.

