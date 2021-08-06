Cancel
TV & Videos

I Was A Reality TV Villain On 'Chopped.' Here's How It Affected My Life.

By Garin Pirnia
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2014, vegan and raw food chef Lauren Von Der Pool, aka Queen of Green, appeared on two episodes of “Chopped.” (If you don’t remember her, click on the “True Feelings Come Out” video here.) Her first appearance, a drama-filled January 2014 episode called “Waste Not,” showcased her rivalry with chef Sarah Pouzar. Judges Aarón Sánchez and Marcus Samuelsson remarked on Von Der Pool’s eye-rolling and her tension with Pouzar, who stated Von Der Pool didn’t like her. Von Der Pool returned in February 2014 to appear on a redemption episode, but she was eliminated after the first round (albeit she got along with her fellow contestants). In the aftermath of Von Der Pool’s first “Chopped” episode, fans of the show left disparaging comments on YouTube and Reddit, calling her a “bitch” and saying she had a “nasty attitude.”

Serena Williams
Marcus Samuelsson
#Reality Tv#Vegan#Music Video#Blogs#Voices In Food
