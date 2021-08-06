I Already Loved This Sports Bra — and the New Version Is Even Better
I'm tough on all my gear, but the piece that I'm most critical of is my sports bra. It's likely because I've had a larger bust since my teenage years and have fluctuated between bra sizes my entire adult life, but sports bras are my personal pain point. So when I find one that checks off all my boxes, I want to share it with all my fitness friends. Hence my excitement for the updated Armour Mid Crossback Sports Bra.www.popsugar.com
