The stock has flat-lined, really since February. The name, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has been a Sarge fave for nearly that long. It's a name that I have added to on nearly every dip, and only occasionally taking profits at peaks. It's not that hard to make some side dough on the churn when a stock trades (except for one really deep dip in May) in a precise $7 range for half a year. I am a trader, but for this name I am also an investor. PLTR is in the top third of my entire book in terms of weighting. Why? Because nothing in warfare, business or life matters more than intelligence... and intelligence is what Palantir does, big data style.