Suarez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Mets. Suarez got ahold of a Rich Hill offering in the fourth inning and sent it over the wall in left-center field to give the Reds a 3-1 lead. It was the 20th homer of the year for Suarez, who only has 66 total hits all season. The 30-year-old was ejected later in the game after objecting to a called third strike in the eighth. Despite reaching the 20-home run plateau for the fifth time in the last six years, Suarez is slashing just .173/.257/.368 in 421 plate appearances this season.