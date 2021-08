SPY and IWM helped on Wednesday by inflation data. US CPI was in line with economist expectations. Another day another all-time high for the SPY on Wednesday as the US CPI data was in line with expectations and so not too shocking to equity traders. We had called this one higher so were caught off guard by the in-line print. The inflation data is still high and getting higher but not yet high enough to cause the sell-off that many have been anticipating. Recent CFTC data shows shorts getting squeezed and covering futures positions in the S&P while fund managers have also reduced long positions. The longer this grind higher continues the more likely we are to eventually see a more significant bust but for now, price is the ultimate indicator as we say and that is still guiding us higher. The US ten-year yield has refused to budge following the CPI data on Wednesday meaning the bond market may be preparing itself for a showdown with the Fed. However, the Put/Call ratio continues to move higher as more and more participants become convinced of the market being too high and ready for a correction. This would signal to us that this grind has more room to go yet. If the majority are bearish and the market keeps going up then that draws its own conclusions. Once the bearish masses have bailed and covered shorts is when this SPY is more likely to turn over.