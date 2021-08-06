Cancel
Meituan’s troubles won’t end after $1 bln fine

By Reuters
 6 days ago
People walk past a Meituan logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021.

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese food delivery giant is getting a bigger-than-expected fine. The country's powerful antitrust watchdog plans to dock roughly $1 billion from Meituan (3690.HK) for forcing merchants to sell exclusively on its platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing unnamed sources. That would come to about 6% of 2020 revenue, higher than the 4% that peer Alibaba (9988.HK) had to pay, suggesting Beijing may be even angrier at Chief Executive Wang Xing than Alibaba founder Jack Ma, after Wang posted a poem read more from the Qing Dynasty era hinting at frustrations with the government.

Meituan's market value has halved since a February peak to $168 billion. Analysts at China Merchants Securities expected Meituan, also under pressure to hike pay for delivery drivers and provide better labour protections, would fall back into the red this year, logging an adjusted net loss of around $2 billion. And that was before the fine. As bad as this is, the worst may be yet to come.(by Yawen Chen)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

HelloFresh delivers another stomach upset

India waves tax white flag at opportune time

Nintendo can take its game up a level

Qualcomm risks self-driving prang

“South Park” is ViacomCBS’s superhero

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

