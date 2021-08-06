NAR Subsidiaries Donate $1.25 Million to REALTORS® Relief Foundation
In 2001, immediately after the REALTORS® Relief Foundation was founded, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) made a $1 million donation to kick off a fundraising drive which ultimately generated $8.5 million for the families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The association is reaffirming its commitment from two decades ago by working with its subsidiary organizations to make an unprecedented $1,250,000 collective donation to the Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Campaign, Hope Rising.rismedia.com
