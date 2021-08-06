Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

NAR Subsidiaries Donate $1.25 Million to REALTORS® Relief Foundation

By RISMedia Staff
rismedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2001, immediately after the REALTORS® Relief Foundation was founded, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) made a $1 million donation to kick off a fundraising drive which ultimately generated $8.5 million for the families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The association is reaffirming its commitment from two decades ago by working with its subsidiary organizations to make an unprecedented $1,250,000 collective donation to the Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Campaign, Hope Rising.

rismedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nar#Realtors#Charity#Nar Subsidiaries#Relief Foundation#Realtor#Rrf#Second Century Ventures#Sentrilock Llc#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

Rox Project S.A.V.E Foundation Makes Donation to ARISE

(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation has donated $5,000 to a program that supports children with disabilities in Central Minnesota. The grant was awarded at Thursday night’s Rox home game. ARISE (A Recreational Inclusion Support Endeavor) helps children with disabilities participate in recreational programs alongside their peers.
Pasadena, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Caltech Receives $100 Million In Donations

Caltech has received $100 million in donations over the last eight years from real estate mogul and philanthropist Donald Bren. The funds further swelled the pool of funds donated to the Pasadena school in recent years. Bren's donation is part of a 10-year promise to fund Caltech’s Space Solar Power...
Charitieslmgfl.com

Emeril Lagasse Foundation Provides Donation to Assist Dan Marino Foundation

Gaining access to employment presents many challenges for young adults with autism and other developmental disabilities. To help overcome those difficulties, the Dan Marino Foundation aims to provide career support through its Marino Student Café program, which recently received a $15,000 grant from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation to further the mission.
Benton Harbor, MIwirx.com

Realtors Association Donates $10,000 To Boys And Girls Club

The Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors has donated more than $10,000 to the Benton Harbor Boys and Girls Club. It says Patty Lauten, the managing broker with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in Edwardsburg, was looking to support an organization that helps kids dealing with bullying. Association members and affiliates raised funds for the $10,400 donation at their 2020 Christmas fundraiser, and presented a ceremonial check to the Boys and Girls Club this month. Lauten says it “was so awesome to meet with the staff and kids at the Benton Harbor Boys and Girls Club and present them with a check for over $10,000 from the President’s Choice Charity.” The club provides after school and summer programs promoting academic and career development, character and leadership skills, and healthy lifestyles for nearly 1,900 youth and teens each year at two Benton Harbor legacy sites.
Ventura County, CApacbiztimes.com

Region’s foundations enter next phase of pandemic relief

Food Share of Ventura County saw huge increases during the pandemic in both demand for food and support from donors and other nonprofits. The food bank was one of the recipients of the Ventura County Community Foundation’s relief fund. (courtesy photo) Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 Joint Response Effort closed its relief fund in mid-July after…
Charitiesaatcc.org

Spoonflower Celebrates AATCC with Foundation Donation!

In April, Spoonflower, Inc. recognized AATCC’s 100th Anniversary with a generous donation of $10,000 to AATCC Foundation, Inc. Kerry King, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Spoonflower, and immediate past president of AATCC, shared that Spoonflower wanted to recognize AATCC’s 100th anniversary, adding, “what better way to recognize AATCC than with a contribution to AATCC Foundation!”
Ochiltree County, TXperrytonherald.com

Manning Foundation donates over $100,000 to area organizations

The Dan and Julia Manning Foundation provided several thousand dollars in funding to a number of local non-profit organizations and schools. A total of $101,042 was given out at FirstBank Southwest on Tuesday, July 27. Receiving funds from the foundation were Jamie Casdorph for the Panhandle Crisis Center, Daryla Allred for the Ochiltree County Senior Citizens Association, Sandy Judice for the…
Chinook, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Foundation Receives Donation from Graham Family

The Friends of the Pool and Park Foundation is making progress, not only with donations but with their two projects. However, progress has been somewhat slow recently. According to Foundation Treasurer Jessica Aberg, the group is continuing to market its efforts so as to ensure their plans reach fruition. Although they have applied for grants and have various "balls rolling," no actual construction has begun.
CharitiesDaily Iberian

IberiaBank donates $100,000 to SMHA for relief efforts

IberiaBank, now a division of First Horizon Bank, made a $100,000 grant this week to the Southern Mutual Help Association so the organization can continue to help southwest Louisiana families still struggling with storm recovery from last year’s multiple hurricanes. In a press release, SMHA representatives said that the grant...
Charitiesyoursun.com

Joyner donates to Military Warriors Support Foundation

VENICE — In its ongoing effort to assist the community, Joyner Family Insurance recently donated $1,810 to Military Warriors Support Foundation. The donation was part of the independent insurance agency’s “Help Our Community” Referral program. It noted that Military Warrior Support Foundation was founded by retired Army Lt. General Leroy...
Webb City, MOauroraadvertiser.net

Arvest Foundation Donates $4,015 to Charlie 22 Outdoors

WEBB CITY, MO –The Arvest Foundation is pleased to announce a $4,015 donation to support the mission of Charlie 22 Outdoors, an organization serving local veterans. The funds will be used to continue the organization’s passion, to serve those who have already served. The donation was made at Arvest Bank...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Newsmakers Spotlight: Ida Petkus on Balancing Real Estate and Advocacy

Ida Petkus is a REALTOR® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty and founder of the Domestic Violence Advocacy Center, a nonprofit that utilizes Zoom to connect victims of domestic violence abuse with legal counsel and resources. Petkus has been recognized for her advocacy work to ensure everyone has a right...
Ocala, FLcf.edu

CF Foundation Receives $5,000 Donation from Senior Learners

“I love the commitment Senior Learners Inc. has for education,” said Chris Knife, vice president of Development and CEO of the CF Foundation. “Their continued backing of the College of Central Florida through the Foundation exemplifies their focus of supporting educational opportunities for community members of all ages.”. Senior Learners...
Sussex County, DECape Gazette

Carl M. Freeman Foundation donates $10K to county land trust

As part of its ongoing commitment to support Sussex County nonprofit organizations, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation recently contributed $10,000 to the Sussex County Land Trust. The funds will support the land trust in preserving more open space in Sussex County, as well as volunteer efforts and education programming. “The...
Cumberland, MEmainebiz.biz

Realtors Foundation awards $60,000 to address housing

The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation, the charitable arm of Maine Association of Realtors, awarded $60,000 to six organizations to address housing needs across Maine. The grants, funded through a competitive grant program from the Realtor Affordable Housing Fund, are for nonprofits that help Maine’s most vulnerable households. The following...
Atlanta, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Buckhead Rotary donates $25,000 to Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation

The Buckhead Rotary Club donated $25,000 to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation. The check was presented during the Rotary Club of Buckhead's Aug. 2 meeting. The money will go toward the organization's leadership and workforce development program that helps prepare eligible members for leadership positions within the Atlanta Fire Department.
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Fisher House Foundation donates housing for veterans

AUGUSTA — A ribbon-cutting took place at the state capital Wednesday for a project that honors military veterans. The Fisher House Foundation is known for providing free housing for military veterans. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the state capital to celebrate a generous donation from the foundation. “You just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy