NAR Subsidiaries Donate $1.25 Million to REALTORS® Relief Foundation

The Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors has donated more than $10,000 to the Benton Harbor Boys and Girls Club. It says Patty Lauten, the managing broker with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group in Edwardsburg, was looking to support an organization that helps kids dealing with bullying. Association members and affiliates raised funds for the $10,400 donation at their 2020 Christmas fundraiser, and presented a ceremonial check to the Boys and Girls Club this month. Lauten says it “was so awesome to meet with the staff and kids at the Benton Harbor Boys and Girls Club and present them with a check for over $10,000 from the President’s Choice Charity.” The club provides after school and summer programs promoting academic and career development, character and leadership skills, and healthy lifestyles for nearly 1,900 youth and teens each year at two Benton Harbor legacy sites.