Financial Reports

eXp World Holdings Reports Record $1 Billion Q2 Revenue

By RISmedia Staff
rismedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXp World Holdings, Inc. announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and declared its first cash dividend for Q3 2021. – Revenue increased 183% to a record $1 billion. – Gross profit increased 133% to $79.9 million. – Net income increased 350% to $37.0 million, which...

rismedia.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exp#Brokers#Real Estate#Exp World Holdings Inc#Ebitda#Exp Realty#Cfo
