eXp World Holdings Reports Record $1 Billion Q2 Revenue

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofINGR stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. 187,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,835. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65.