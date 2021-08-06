Your CRS Designation Can Help You Stand Out in a Crowded Field

“I hope that I never go to jail because I haven’t memorized a phone number since 2001.” (Speaking of numbers, investors are mulling over Guild’s 2nd quarter earnings and it’s special $1 per share dividend. Rocket’s are announced later today, UWM’s Monday.) I thought I had memorized all of the digits until “Juneteenth” came along, which I guess is more of a date. Regardless, I mention this because in meetings I’ve attended, and calls I’ve been on, compliance is a big topic, and recently the subject of Juneteenth has come up, especially regarding last week the CFPB finally providing the industry some guidance. These things keep compliance folks up at night! Yes, the CFPB issued an Interpretive Rule which provides guidance on certain Regulation Z timing requirements related to the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure (TRID) Rule and to the rescission of closed-end mortgages that are based on a definition of “business day” that excludes Federal holidays. And Wells Fargo Funding posted necessary adjustments regarding the Juneteenth holiday and Notice of Right to Cancel disclosure. (Loans delivered on and after Saturday, July 31, 2021, if the Notice of Right to Cancel disclosure did not reflect the correct expiration date prior to Closing, the Seller must reopen the rescission period and provide additional documentation. Loans delivered to Wells Fargo Funding prior to July 31, including those already purchased, Wells Fargo will reopen the rescission period directly with the borrowers.) (Today’s podcast is available here after 8:30AM ET and this week’s is sponsored by Richey May: bringing solutions and innovation through advisory, audit, tax, technology and other services in the mortgage industry and in banking.)