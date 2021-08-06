Letter: Women will sometimes send mixed messages
Beginning in the mid-1950s to the end of the 1990s, I was often exposed to work environments where interacting with males was common place. I personally experienced "sexual harassment" many times ... sometimes of the nature we're hearing from women describing what they're alleging our governor is guilty of doing. And, on a few occasions, much worse incidents occurred that were simply dismissed! (And back then, there was rarely any help for women!)auburnpub.com
Comments / 0