Letter: Women will sometimes send mixed messages

 6 days ago

Beginning in the mid-1950s to the end of the 1990s, I was often exposed to work environments where interacting with males was common place. I personally experienced "sexual harassment" many times ... sometimes of the nature we're hearing from women describing what they're alleging our governor is guilty of doing. And, on a few occasions, much worse incidents occurred that were simply dismissed! (And back then, there was rarely any help for women!)

NBC News
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Texas senator ends 15-hour filibuster over GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator ended a 15-hour filibuster Thursday in the Democrats’ latest defiance over new voting restrictions, but it only delayed Republicans who went on to approve the sweeping elections bill just minutes after she wearily left the floor. The GOP’s sustained efforts to tighten...
Reuters
Reuters

U.S. health secretary mandates COVID-19 shots for health care staff

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has mandated its health care workforce to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra announced on Thursday. Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS), focused on American Indians, and National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be...
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
CNN
CNN

Fred is now a tropical depression but may restrengthen before hitting Florida

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Fred's interaction with the mountains of Hispaniola overnight weakened the storm into a tropical depression with sustained winds of 35 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Thursday morning. Still, Fred could restrengthen and deliver tropical storm conditions to the Florida Keys as early as this...
Posted by
The Associated Press

New Zealand plans to start reopening borders early next year

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand, which has completely stamped out the coronavirus, plans to cautiously reopen its borders to international travelers early next year, the government said Thursday. Officials also said they would delay second shots of the Pfizer vaccine in order to speed up first shots to...
The Hill
The Hill

Southwest Airlines blames new COVID-19 surge for fewer bookings, more cancellations

Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that the recent surge in coronavirus infections is resulting in fewer bookings and more flight cancellations. In an update to investors, the company said it has experienced a “deceleration” in bookings and an increase in trip cancellations in August, which “are believed to be driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant.”

