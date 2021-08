Great Britain won gold in the women's Madison at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The pairing of Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald dominated the first ever women's Madison at the Olympics from start to finish, winning the majority of sprints and even taking a lap on most of their rivals. Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen and Julie Leth finished a distant second with the ROC pairing of Gulnaz Khatuntseva and Mariia Novoldskaia taking the bronze medal.