BREAKTHROUGH CASES EXTREMELY RARE IN WAYNE COUNTY

(Wayne County, IN)--Thursday night, WCTV brought together local health leaders and aired a special live version of In Focus to address the uptick in Covid-19 cases. During that program, Dr. Thomas Huth said that Reid Health is now seeing some younger patients who are seriously ill. He described some common traits. "Not vaccinated, middle-aged, overweight, and most of them diabetic." Dr. David Jetmore talked about breakthrough cases. "Five percent of everyone that gets the vaccination will get Covid," Jetmore explained. But Wayne County’s numbers are much better. Only one in 618 Wayne County residents have tested positive for Covid-19 after being vaccinated. The number of cases of Covid-19 in Wayne County is going up, but the number of people becoming fully vaccinated is going down. Since last Friday, Wayne County has had 165 more people become fully vaccinated. That’s 20 people fewer than the week before. It means that 24,725 – or about 37.5% - of local residents are now fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates are not coming up in Franklin County, either. Franklin County has the third worst vaccination rate in Indiana.