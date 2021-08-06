SHOTS FIRED PROMPTS WARNING FOR LYNN RESIDENTS

(Lynn, IN)--Residents of Lynn were being advised to stay indoors Friday morning as police searched for the suspect in a shots-fired incident. The situation was initially described as an active shooter in the 300 block of North Franklin Street in Lynn. But, by 5:30 Friday morning, it was downgraded to a shots fired investigation. Residents said that the area was covered with police and that a helicopter was circling the area. The suspect was described only as a man with a rifle. No injuries were initially reported. By 6 o'clock Friday morning, a suspect had been contained to a home that was surrounded by police officers.