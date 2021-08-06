Europe's carbon tax could cost Russia nearly $12 billion by 2030

The potential cost of the EU carbon tax for Russia under the European Commission's draft carbon border tax could reach nearly $11.7 billion by 2030, experts claim. "For Russia, this fee could reach a maximum of between $1.8 billion and $3.4 billion in 2026 and between $3.5 billion and $6.4 billion in 2030 (due to an increase in the price per ton of CO2 while maintaining export volumes at the average level for 2019-2020)," RIA Novosti reported on Friday, citing Boston Consulting Group (BCG).