Many dog owners wonder if it’s worth buying pet insurance. If your dog ever experiences a serious illness or injury, pet insurance is clearly invaluable. But non-emergency veterinary care is costly, too, and pet insurance helps you pay those bills. “When you look at the frequency of the claims that we see every day, the stuff that’s not as traumatic can have as equally big an impact on a pet’s health and owner’s finances,” says Dr. Jules Benson, chief veterinary officer for Nationwide. “Our most frequent claims are for skin allergies and ear infections, and anyone who has lived with a pet that has [those conditions] knows that they can get really expensive really quickly.”