Indiana Providing another $1.3 Million to Expand Naloxone Distribution
Indiana is stepping up its naloxone distribution, amid a significant increase in overdose deaths. The Governor’s Office says Overdose Lifeline will distribute another 35,000 doses of the opioid overdose reversal medication and place another 215 “NaloxBox” units, thanks to another $1.3 million in state funding. A “NaloxBox” is a hard acrylic box containing six to eight doses of naloxone that organizations can mount outside of their buildings.max983.net
Comments / 4