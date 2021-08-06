Plymouth Community Schools Keep Original Return-to-School Guidance

Monroe County Council of School Superintendents President Bo Wright says the announcement of no state guidance for school in September comes as a "complete surprise." "Now, with only four weeks left before the first day of school, districts will continue the conversation about how best to approach reopening. This will take some time, as each district has a unique set of circumstances regarding...their student population, available space and resources, busing, and more. Local districts remain committed to reopening in-person five days a week, and will share their plans with families and staff as soon as possible."