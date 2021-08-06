Plymouth Community Schools Keep Original Return-to-School Guidance
Plymouth Community School Corporation students return to school Wednesday, August 11 and the guidance concerning the return to school will remain as previously approved. Masks will be optional for wear inside the school buildings and other places, but they will be required on school buses per federal mandate. Students will be instructed in the classroom. Virtual learning will be allowed on a case-by-case basis under certain circumstances.max983.net
