Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville Bulletin
 6 days ago

The Martinsville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

martinsvillebulletin.com

