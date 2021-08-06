Quirky locales inspire Washburn artist

Editor’s note: This is the first in an occasional series about local artists and entrepreneurs who help define the Bay Area. For Jamey Penney-Ritter, owner of Bemused Design & Photography in Washburn, the path of the entrepreneur is a natural fit. She likes its freedom, creativity, autonomy, discovery and reward. However, the path isn’t an easy or frictionless one; it’s not clearly mapped with mile markers and road signs. Rather it’s one that she herself searches for, dreams, creates, forges and, along with her customers and community, celebrates.