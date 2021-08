This October, the world of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be returning to televisions with new adventures for the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, and fans have been expressing their excitement regarding the big return via social media. With the first season answering a number of questions as to the fate of the original crew of Inuyasha, the original anime story by Rumiko Takahashi that spawned this sequel, there are plenty of mysteries that have yet to be solved and the latest trailer for the fall release is already hinting at some major revelations.